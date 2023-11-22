Port Aransas prepares for annual Turkey Trot fundraiser to benefit local kids

Port Aransas annual Turkey Trot race

Benefits Trinity by the Sea Day School nonprofit

Starts at 8:45am Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Palmilla Beach Resort and Golf Community



It's that time of year again and Port Aransas residents are lacing up their running shoes for the annual Turkey Trot.

The Port Aransas Turkey Trot benefits Trinity by the Sea Day School, the only childcare facility in Port Aransas. It is a nonprofit organization and thrives off of fundraising events, like the annual Turkey Trot.

A Turkey Trot kickoff event called Gobble on the Grand was held on Tuesday evening on the grand lawn at Palmilla Beach Resort. There was music, games, food, bonfires, bouncy houses, face painting and more.

The fun doesn't end there. The main Turkey Trot events are on the morning of Weds. Nov 22.

JilliAnn Gainey is the main event director and planner of the Turkey Trot.

"We’ve got the run, the main event that starts at 8:45, is the 10K," Gainey said. "They’ll start off and go around the golf course, over the bridge to the other side of the highway and back all around Palmilla. They’ll get a really great tour of the entire property. The 5K kicks off just after that and then the 2k is the last big race."

There will also be a "Tot trot" for children under the age of five.

Registration for the Turkey Trot is still open until right before the race. The registration fee is $45 for the 2k, $55 for the 5k, and $85 for the 10k. Spectators are also encouraged to come and they can cheer on the runners at no cost.

All funds raised from the Turkey Trot are donated to Trinity by the Sea Day School.

"Definitely helps with funding those scholarships and then just keeping the super high level of care and education," Gainey said.

The annual Turkey Trot is an event that brings the whole community together for a good cause.

"One of my favorite things is the far reach of this event. So far, we have racers registered from now fifteen unique states," Gainey said. "We've got Texas and 14 more that are coast to coast. We've got Alaksa to New Jersey."

The goal for this year's fundraising was reached on Monday but all registrations and donations are still needed. To register to run, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.