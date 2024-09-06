To debate or not to debate? That question has been pivotal in 2024

The debate about debates has made repeated headlines this campaign cycle.

Former President Donald Trump didn't participate in any of the Republican primary debates. Both President Joe Biden and Trump's campaigns turned away from the traditional Commission on Presidential Debates and instead opted for media sponsors. And Trump's disagreement with opponent Vice President Kamala Harris over muted microphones brought the upcoming Philadelphia debate into question.

Political debates are an American tradition, but state-level organizers say some of the public disagreements are a distraction from what really matters.

"The need to even be talking about mics on or off, I think speaks to the lack of traditional debate skills, which is, there's a question, there's your answer, there's your opponent's answer, and a rebuttal if needed," said Becky Edwards, the co-chair of the Utah Debate Commission.

The debate over debates extends down-ballot as well, and it's not a new phenomenon this election cycle. The Brookings Institution found the number of debates for top Senate races decreased significantly from 2010 to 2022. And as of Sept. 5, some of the most competitive Senate races don't have any debates on the books.

But that's not the case everywhere. The Utah Debate Commission held six primary debates and has more scheduled ahead of the general election for the governor, attorney general and its four congressional races. What's the secret to their success? Edwards says open, transparent conversations about planning and rules.

"We tell everyone the same information, and we have all candidates there or representatives from their campaign, and we have them ask their questions, and everyone hears the same questions. They hear the same answers," Edwards explained.

In Arizona, a nonpartisan state agency has been coordinating debates for more than 20 years. And in 2024, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission is hosting more debates than ever before. Voter education director Gina Roberts told Scripps News that squabbles about format or rules haven't been a problem because of the organization's well-established procedure and format. That allows them to focus on other priorities, like choosing the right moderator.

"How can we produce a meaningful conversation that is about policy and that allows the candidates to interact with one another, but also has [a] moderator who is strong enough to be able to facilitate that conversation," Roberts said.

It's not unusual for incumbents to resist taking the stage, and stepping up to the podium comes with some risk. Candidates have to relinquish control, and a gaffe or viral moment could pull attention away from key campaign issues, or end a campaign entirely.

But even in the age of 24/7 television, social media, and constant communication, Edwards and Roberts both agree that debates can still be highly valuable for voters.

"For you as the voter to see those candidates live, debating one another in an unscripted manner, that is truly valuable because you get to see really who those people are for yourselves and you get to connect with what they're saying," Roberts said.

Edwards, a former politician herself, said there's nothing better than a live debate. "It's an addressing of an issue in real time that you don't see on social media and in a lot of the other kind of pre-packaged media presentations."

