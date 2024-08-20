National Education Association president speaks on backing Harris-Walz at the DNC

As Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention gets underway Tuesday in Chicago, it marks another chance for elected officials, candidates, and allies to join forces and unite under one cause.

Becky Pringle is president of the National Education Association, and she joined Scripps News to share why her group — the largest labor union in the United States — has chosen to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz for the Democratic presidential ticket.

RELATED STORY | VP candidate's former student: 'I think the world of Mr. Walz'

"The members of the National Education Association — 3 million strong — are so excited and ready for Vice President Kamala Harris to be president of the United States," Pringle said. "She has a proven record. She believes in public education. She supports the men and women who have dedicated their lives to educating America's students. She knows what it takes to ensure that every student has what they need when they need it.

Pringle added that Harris' decision to pick Walz — a former teacher — as her running mate means that if they are elected, educators across the country would continue to have a voice representing them in the White House.

RELATED STORY | Who is Tim Walz? Get to know Kamala Harris' pick for vice president

"We know the Biden-Harris administration have been extraordinary partners," Pringle told Scripps News. "And in doing that, they listen to educators. They know that we have an educator shortage. It has been chronic over the last couple of decades, but the pandemic made it worse. And they know what they need to do to change that."

You can watch Scripps News' full interview with Becky Pringle in the video player above.