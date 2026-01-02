The quiet streets of Premont turned into a crime scene on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, after a 22-year-old man fired shots at police officers who came to question him about social media threats.

Damian Rodriguez is wanted on charges of terroristic threat and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the overnight incident that prompted a large law enforcement response in the Jim Wells County community.

The situation began when Rodriguez allegedly made threats on social media toward a fellow police officer who resides in the small rural town. When Premont police officers arrived at a residence he frequents to question him about the threats, Rodriguez fired a gunshot at them, according to Premont Police Chief Ricardo Garcia.

Police search for suspect accused of shooting at officers

"So we began to investigate that," Garcia said.

Officers called for backup after the initial shooting. State troopers who responded to the scene also came under fire.

"A group of state troopers who were at one of the points of interest and several rounds were fired from a very, very close proximity," Garcia said.

Rodriguez fled the scene and remains at large. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Garcia said New Year's Eve fireworks complicated the immediate response by making it difficult for officers to use resources like drones.

KRIS 6 News spoke with neighbors and Rodriguez's grandmother off camera. They said they want him to turn himself in without anyone getting hurt or killed. His grandmother also said Rodriguez struggles with mental health issues and that she doesn't know where he is.

"We want him to peacefully turn himself in. So we can get all of this stuff straightened out," Chief Garcia said.

The police chief emphasized that Premont remains a safe community despite the incident.

"Premont is a safe community where people can live safe, comfortable lives. And when these sort of things come up we're going to pursue them diligently," Garcia said.

Law enforcement continues searching for Rodriguez. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers of South Texas to remain anonymous.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

