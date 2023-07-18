Plane crashes into house in New Mexico; at least 1 person dead

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed into a house just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Mountain time.

It's unclear whether the individual who died was inside the plane or the house, which is located just off Interstate-25. Pictures from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office show a house engulfed in flames and a thick cloud of black smoke could be seen from miles away.

NMSP is investigating a fatal plane crash near the West Frontage RD and La Luna RD in Santa Fe. Scene is active. PIO headed to the scene and will provide additional information. pic.twitter.com/7e6b2vFLYy — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 18, 2023

Firefighters quickly responded to the area Tuesday morning and worked to extinguish the blaze.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane involved in the crash is a Cessna 310, a small twin-engine aircraft. Officials have not yet disclosed who it's registered to.

The NTSB will handle the investigation.

