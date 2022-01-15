Cutting Edge Barber Shop and Beauty Salon perseveres through pandemic

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Cutting Edge Barber Shop and Beauty Salon in Robstown has been in business for nearly 23 years, but recently moved to a new location in the middle of the pandemic.

Jorge Villanueva is the proud owner of the business.

Villanueva starting grooming for customers in 1998 and has kept up with the changes in his business over the years.

They recently opened their new location at 505 W. Avenue A in the middle of the pandemic in July 2020. Their previously location had been near Robstown High School.

“You can get your nails done here, you can get your facials, your waxes,” stylist Jessica Luna said. “You can get, of course, groomed for the men. They can get their tapers and bald fades, you know the mohawks the guys love to do.”

During her career, Luna said she’s seen families grow up and live their lives.

“So it’s been more like a family thing,” she said.

The business has been “up and down” during the pandemic.

“The community’s been very supportive,” Villanueva said.

But it wasn't always easy.

“When COVID started we can actually say we got hit pretty hard with it," Luna said. "But we got back to work.”

That lag made them ready for their return, once it happened.

“Oh man, we were ready to work,” Luna said.

Customers will find a clean business when they visit Cutting Edge.

“We have our usual that we have sanitize and stuff, we sanitize before, we sanitize after,” Luna said. “We try to spray before, that way it stays sanitized during the whole day. We sanitize our equipment. We sanitize everything.”

And they provide a great grooming experience, too.

The Cutting Edge is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. They are closed on Sunday.

For more information about the Cutting Edge check out their Facebook page here.

Their phone number is 361-387-2689.

We’re trying to recognize as many local business.

If your business is deserving of recognition, check out our form here to have your business featured on a future We’re Here story.

