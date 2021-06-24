Coastal Bend couple still making family moonshine

SINTON, Texas — The Justice family has kept their family business alive of making moonshine, whiskey and other spirits for more than 80 years.

The Justice Label Distillery at 523 E. Sinton St. in Sinton is continuing to create these products in South Texas.

Owner Shannon Justice said the Justice Label started by Jason Justice, a military man, who had an idea to bring his grandfather’s moonshine to the people of South Texas.

The distillery is fully self-funded, and the products are crafted by Justice's own hand to showcase the love that goes into every bottle made and distributed.

Jason Justice said his product doesn't take like other flavored vodkas or the so-called “moonshines” on the market.

For more information about Justice Label Distillery visit their Facebook here.

