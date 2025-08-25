One dead after collision on FM 665

4:53PM UPDATE:

The person who died in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning has been identified as Angelita Chavez, 60.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A person has died after an accident near FM 665 and County Road 43.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Harold Mallory said officers received a call around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a crash toward Petronila. A Nissan Rogue was stopped eastbound on FM 665 when a Dodge Ram Pickup failed to control speed, and struck the back of the Nissan Rogue.

The Rogue tipped over on the southeast side of the intersection. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital.

DPS said the crash is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!