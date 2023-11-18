Oilbelt Little League looking for extra help, funding to improve their fields

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oilbelt Little League needs some help from the community to step up and maintain their fields.

Oilbelt Little League Baseball League Vice President Jake Martini said all the field maintenance, electricity, bleachers upkeep, and more comes directly and fully out of the league's pocket.

"That is where all the donations go to, that is where some of the registration fees and all that stuff goes so we can up keep this park," Martini said.

Back in May, Nueces County set aside $3.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to be put towards the facility. But the county does not have a set date as to when the funds will be put to use, only that they must be used by December of 2026.

Martini said although they are grateful the county has given them these funds, the facility is in desperate needs for repairs now.

"Most of our bleachers and our dugouts and out batting cages are 20, 30, 40 years old, we keep putting Band-Aids on them to get through the seasons," Martini said.

Ricky Rogers, the president of The Oilbelt Little League said it’s not only donations they are in need for but also some extra hands on deck.

"We paint the fields, the dugouts, we paint the stands, we paint the concession stands and so right now what we are looking for is help," Rogers said.

Martini said every spring season, nearly 700 kids sign up for the league. He said that is why it’s so important to keep the facility safe and cared for, and so the kids can also create great memories.

"We try to give them the best experience that we can and I feel that the nicer the field is they play on the happier they are, the happier the parents are and the more fun everybody is going to have," Martini said.

Rogers said any donation or extra hands can truly make a difference.

"It’s the little things that we can change to make this place better," Rogers said.

The Oilbelt Little League will hosts more fundraisers throughout the year, and anyone can stay up to date by following them onsocial media.

