Nueces County will operate Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners Court has unanimously approved an agreement with the Texas Veterans Land Board allowing the county to operate and maintain the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Terms approved by commissioners on Wednesday will enable the county to assume certain operations and maintenance of the cemetery. The cemetery grounds will remain under VLB ownership while the county will take over the day-to-day operations and management of the burial sites.

“I am pleased that Nueces County will be able to honor the many sacrifices our veterans have made for their county through assumption of the operation of the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery,” Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. “We thank the GLO and Texas Veterans Land Board, who worked to ensure a seamless transition of the day-to-day operation to local control. Our commitment includes providing County benefits, including participation in the County retirement program, to full-time cemetery employees.”

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, located at 9974 IH 37 Access Road in Corpus Christi was opened on Dec. 14, 2011. It is the fourth Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Texas.

The current size of the cemetery is 54 acres with up to 31,500 burial plots. Texas State Veterans Cemeteries are built through a partnership of the State of Texas and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Any member of the United States Armed Forces who dies while on active duty or any Veteran who was discharged under conditions other than dishonorable may be eligible for burial in a national or state veterans cemetery.

