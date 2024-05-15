Nueces County Constable candidates political signs go missing

Nueces County Constable Precinct 2 candidates are having problems with people tampering with their political signs.

Mike Boucher was notified that a woman took one of his signs and reported it to the police.

Stealing political signs is a crime.

As candidates work to put out their signs for Election Day some have noticed someone is taking them away. And it’s caught on camera.

They are having to deal with people removing their campaign signs from various neighborhoods.

"I think it's sad when you do that. It's against the law,” Nueces County Constable Precinct 2 candidate Mike Boucher said.

Last week, Boucher was notified that someone was taking his political signs. Since then, he said nearly 10 of them have been stolen.

"There's no reason in the world for someone to take somebody else's signs whether you like them or not,” Boucher said.

Boucher was later sent photos of a woman taking one of his signs near Riverdale and Laguana Shores.

He immediately turned the evidence over to police. Other candidates have also noticed strange things happening to their campaign signs.

Nueces County Constable Precinct 2 incumbent Jason McCahan has also had several of his signs stolen or cut down. He had a message for the sign thief.

"Leave it alone. It's not yours. I know that I don't condone it. I know that Mike doesn't condone it. We're not in that business. We're in the business to help people," McCahan said.

Corpus Christi Police told KRIS 6 News this type of crime would be considered a misdemeanor, and charges would be determined based on how many signs were taken, and if the same person was responsible.

Both candidates have replaced their stolen signs, but want the person removing them to stop.

The runoff race for constable is scheduled for later this month.

