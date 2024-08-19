Non-profit partnership supplies Alice mothers with supplies

Esperanza de Tejas partnered with the Alice Housing Authority for the first community connection pop up in the city.

Esperanza de Tejas founder and CEO Brianna Davis started the nonprofit organization three years ago when she became a mother of twin boys.

Davis said in speaking with other mothers she learned the difficulty finding resources that would help ease their financial burden.

A helping hand was extended in the Alice neighborhoods. A non-profit partnership between Esperanza de Tejas and the Alice Housing Authority for the first time to help families ease their financial burden.

“We just want to ease that financial burden,” Brianna Davis, founder and CEO of Esperanza de Tejas said.

Davis founded Esperanza de Tejas three years ago after becoming a mom of twin boys. As a new mother, she said, she met with other mothers who were all facing troubles finding resources for their families.

“One of the basic things I kept coming across - when speaking with families - was the need for essential items,” Davis said.

Mothers like Elisa Gamez, an Alice mother of four children under 12. She said she’s seen more of her neighbors taking advantage of food banks and thrift shops.

“That’s a blessing in disguise. It’s gonna help a lot because sending the kids back to school took a lot out of me and my boyfriend. So, this is gonna help us,” Davis said.

Gamez said everything her family needs is pricey and is grateful for the event.

“A blessing not only for myself but for everybody in the community - that’s gonna need this. It’s a good thing for you’ll to be coming out and doing this for the community of Alice,” she said.

Esperanza de Tejas’ mission is to provide access to basic needs including hygiene products and diapers.

“Our most popular program is our mobile community connection center. Our mobile diaper bank serves 15 counties across the South Texas,” Davis said.

Founder of Esperanza de Tejas said understanding the change in family dynamics and economics hinders families from providing basic resources.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.