NFRTC focuses on providing mental health resources in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Long before first responders hop inside their trucks they gear-up to learn how to help save lives.

Instructors at the National First Responders Training Complex (NFRTC) help first responders and their families by stressing the importance of mental health. NFRTC is a nonprofit organization created that offers education and a safe space for first responders. It has been around the Coastal Bend for three years now.

“Doing this kind of profession it’s tough and mentally it can be challenging at times," Outreach and Marketing Director Zac Cleveland said.

During COVID, there was a shortage in EMS and Firefighters. NFRTC wanted to give the community another option for quality education and certifications for those who cannot attend college due to personal situations. They customize a program for job placements and accelerated education for first responders.

"Right now we are working with Texas EMS Academy, and (through) that program there you can get your EMT in about 14 days, (which) is the fastest turnaround. We also have TEMSA emergency services which host our fire Academy that’s a hybrid fire Academy that’s online for 10 weeks and then 12 days in person," Cleveland said.

According to Relief Mental Health and KFF Report stated thatdepression and PTSD are five times more common in first responders than the general population. It also states that 85% of first responders report symptoms related to mental health conditions. Firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than while on duty.

The facility offers their services to not only to Firefighters and paramedics, they are opened to provide their services to nurses and officers too as well as families.

Cleveland said they are all connected in a way.

"I think our big thing is to provide a facility for people to come that are possibly dealing with some issues in the field that we’re in," he said."It offers people to come here and speak with people that have had maybe similar experiences."

Zac Cleveland said that one of NFRTC's goal is to constantly educate the community about its resources.

This summer the facility will offer its 2nd annual Junior Camp for high school students.

NFRTC is open to work with other nonprofit organizations and you could find more information on their website or social media platforms.