English Premier League postpones matches after Queen’s death

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, the English Premier League said all of its matches through Monday will be postponed.

All 20 clubs were scheduled to hold matches this weekend. Noteworthy matches postponed include Chelsea versus Fulham, Manchester City versus Tottenham, Crystal Palace versus Manchester United and Arsenal versus Everton.

When the games will be made up is unknown.

“We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication,” said Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive. “This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Soccer is not the only sport that is taking a break due to the Queen’s death. The BMW PGA Championship, featuring many of the world’s top golfers, suspended play on Thursday. As of early Friday, it is unknown if the tournament will resume this weekend.