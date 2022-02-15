Ukraine says it's been hit with cyberattacks amid military threat from Russia, reports say

Ukraine's national cybersecurity agency says the country has been targeted with cyberattacks as the country braces for a potential invasion from neighboring Russia, ABC News and Reuters report.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said that a denial-of-service cyberattack had targeted the country's Ministry of Defense and its armed forces.

The cyberattacks were also targeted at two of Ukraine's largest banks, Privat and Oshchadbank.

Denial of service attacks occurs when a malicious actor shuts down a computer network by flooding it with traffic or repeatedly sending information to a server that triggers a slow response or a crash.

The cyberattacks come as Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops at Ukraine's eastern border. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that he intends to attack, but U.S. officials believe Russia has enough military assets in a position where an invasion could happen "at any time."

On Tuesday, Putin said he would keep dialogues open with the U.S. and NATO about security improvements in the region, sparking hope of a peaceful resolution.