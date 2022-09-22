Watch Now
NewsWorld News

Actions

Japan to reopen borders to tourists in October

Japan Tourism
Hiro Komae/AP
FILE - People shop around at an arcade lined with restaurants and souvenir shops in Tokyo's Asakusa area, which is famous for sightseeing, adjacent to the famed Sensoji Buddhism temple on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Japan is bracing for a return of tourists from abroad as border controls to curb the spread of coronavirus infections are gradually loosened. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Japan Tourism
Posted at 5:46 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 18:46:29-04

Japan, one of the world's last major holdouts during the pandemic, is dissolving its COVID-19 restrictions and opening the door back up to mass tourism.

Beloved for its unique mix of vibrant urban culture and natural beauty, the country is lifting its tight regulations on foreign tourists, according to a tweet Thursday from Taro Kono, Japan's minister of digital affairs.

"Finally, Japan will reopen the border," the tweet said. "Visa waiver is back, no daily limit and free individual visits."

The new policies start on Oct. 11.

"We will lift the ceiling of the number of entrants into Japan, lift the ban on individual travel and lift the ban over visa-less travel," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday at a news conference in New York City, where he was attending the UN General Assembly meeting.

Elaborating on the lifting of restrictions, Kishida said that "on the same day, we plan to launch a campaign to offer domestic travel discounts and event discounts to residents of Japan and hope that many citizens will take advantage of the offer to support the hotel, travel and entertainment sectors that have suffered enormous blows during the pandemic."

The move marks a significant policy shift after nearly 2 1/2 years of strict COVID restrictions on who could enter the country and under what circumstances.

Those restrictions have included caps on the daily number of arrivals allowed, tight testing rules for the coronavirus, and requirements to join tour groups to visit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education