Another Russian businessman has died in latest mysterious death

Another Russian businessman has died in what marks the latest in a string of Russian executives who've passed away unexpectedly this year.

The Far East and Arctic Development Corporation confirmed the death of its aviation director Ivan Pechorin in a news release on Monday.

"Ivan's death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation. We offer our sincere condolences to family and friends," the company said in a statement.

According to several Russian state-sponsored news outlets, Pechorin reportedly drowned last Saturday near Cape Ignatyev in Vladivostok after falling off a boat, Newsweek and The Hill reported.

The news outlets reported that Pechorin's death comes after the company's former CEO, Igor Nosov, reportedly died from a stroke in February at the age of 43.

CNN reported that Pechorin is possibly the ninth Russian businessman to reportedly have died since January.

According to CNN and The Hill, several of those who've died had ties to Russian energy and oil and gas companies.

In September, Russian news outlets reported that Lukoil executive Ravil Maganov died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, CNBC and The Associated Press reported.

CNN and The Hill reported that executives at Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom have also died.