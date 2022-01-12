U.S.-Soviet talks continue as Russian troops mass at Ukraine border

Another round of talks will take place today between the United States and the Soviet Union about Russia's military buildup along the Ukraine border.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith says allies are still against Russia invading Ukraine.

The spokesperson also said: there would be massive consequences for Russia should an invasion happen.

Russia has about 100,000 troops massed along the border.

The first round of negotiations with leaders from the two nations took place on Monday.

No solutions came out of that meeting.