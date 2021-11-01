Mr. Beast and Mark Rober are trying to clean up the world's oceans

Two popular Youtube personalities are trying to clean up the world's oceans.

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as Mr. Beast, and Mark Rober, have begun a campaign to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the world's oceans before 2022. To do this, they have created the Teams Seas initiative, which is devoted to depolluting bodies of water.

Mr. Beast explains how it works in a video on his Youtube channel.

"#TeamSeas will be one of the biggest, baddest, most-impactful cleanup projects of all time," says the Team Seas website.

The plan is similar to the Team Trees initiative that the same Youtubers launched back in November of 2019, with a goal of planting 20 million trees.

"Two years ago we planted 20,000,000 trees and now we want to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean with #TeamSeas," says a Tweet from Mr. Beast. "$1 = 1 less pound of trash in the ocean!"

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, the site says 10,302,340 pounds of trash have been removed from the ocean, which is enough pollution to be half as heavy as the Eiffel Tower.

Mr. Beast has challenged Elon Musk on Twitter to beat a donation of $1,200,0000 made by Erik Bergman of great.com. He has also enlisted the help of a bunch of Youtubers to help promote and donate to the campaign.

The donation page says they accept cryptocurrency along with traditional monetary donations. Donations are collected by Ocean Conservancy, Inc. and split between half in half between them and The Ocean Cleanup. YouTube says it is covering all transaction fees.

"From the Arctic to the Gulf of Mexico to the halls of Congress, Ocean Conservancy educates and empowers people to take action on behalf of the ocean," says the Youtube donation page. "We make ocean issues accessible and engaging, bringing science, political action and communications together to condition the social climate for change and protect the ocean for future generations."