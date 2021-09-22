Women of color can learn, network to advance careers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Women of color often face more challenges when trying to advance in their careers.

That's why cultural leadership groups are stepping up and offering resources that may not be available elsewhere.

The Latina Leadership Institute was created by the Chamber of Commerce in San Antonio.

It's just one of many programs across the country that offers classes on how to succeed professionally, build small businesses and run for office.

Members say groups like these are important not only because they offer women a seat at the table, but also because they create a safe space for networking and learning.

"Often times, society tells us that we’re too much in a lot of ways, or that our voice is too loud, or that our mannerisms are way too much," says Tiffany Galvan a cohort member of Latina Leadership Institute. "So bringing together a safe space for Latina women and Black and Brown women is so important because it gives you a safe space to recognize that you’re not alone."

Some of the classes specific to this program include learning how to raise funds, how to run a campaign, even how to apply for positions at the White House.

Other programs include training on things as simple as goal setting and as complex as equity and inclusion.

"These skills help communities as well as individuals," Galvan said.

Some other national cultural leadership groups include the new leaders council as well as the Pete Garcia Fellowship.

More information can be found from these groups: