Widows honor their husbands during visit to veterans cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While there will be no ceremony at the Veterans Cemetery today, it will be open to the public starting at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day.

"So, I'm coming today to put flowers and a flag," said Imelda Clark.

There are 4,536 veterans and dependents buried at the veterans cemetery. One of those veterans is Imelda Clark's husband, Billy Joe Clark.

He served four years in the Navy and died in 2016. She says she knows where to go when she misses him.

"My husband is buried on this row right here in the middle," said Clark as she finds his grave.

Alongside Clark is her friend, Darline Gonzalez, who also lost her husband, Manny Gonzalez III. He was in the civil service at the Corpus Christi Army Depot for 38 years.

"Christmas, Veterans, every holiday and really I come visit him every month. I miss him a lot," said Gonzalez.

No matter the day they say they both feel comfortable visiting the veterans cemetery.

"It's so peaceful and its beautiful and they just really keep up with this place like really nice," Gonzalez said. "I really enjoy coming out here."

J.J. De La Cerda, the veterans service officer, says to be buried at the cemetery proper documents needs to be provided like military discharge papers, a marriage license for the spouse's burial and a copy of the death certificate of a burial transit permit.

That's something Imelda Clark says her husband took care of before dying.

"I'm gonna be buried here with him also, so at least I know I'm gonna be in a clean nice place," said Clark.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located driving into Calallen.

