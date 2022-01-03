Whataburger teases new ketchup flavor

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Whataburger is teasing a new ketchup flavor to fans on social media.

Posting a largely concealed image, little is known about the new flavor other than it will come in a white-colored packet.

The San Antonio-based fast-food chain released its 'Spicy Ketchup' flavor back in 2011 and has kept it on the menu since.

No official announcements have been made regarding its release date.

"The suspense is really heating up…it won’t be long now," said Whataburger on Twitter.

