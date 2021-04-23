Weekend events around the Coastal Bend for 4/23 to 4/25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's fun Friday which means there's a lot to do this weekend!

If you're looking to do some shopping and support local businesses.. Shop small crawl is the perfect event for you. Its happening at 4 different locations, including The Bus, Made in Corpus Christi, Posh and Posy and Wildflowers. There will be 20 plus local shops you won't want to miss. It runs from noon to 4 pm on April 24.

Kite day is back in Port A to decorate the sky with big beautiful kites. You can find them located between beach markers 6 through 10. Night fliers are encouraged to bring those amazing lighted kites as well. Its happening April 24 and April 25 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

If you missed street food weekend don't worry, part 3 is happening April 24 and April 25 on Shoreline Boulevard in Corpus Christi from noon to 10 pm. Admission is free. At the event you'll ind arts and crafts vendors, kids truck zone, and a petting zoo with mini horses! The Street Food Weekend is designed to showcase the diversity in Corpus Christi’s culinary community. CDC guidelines do apply so make sure you bring your mask, keep your distance and of course come hungry!