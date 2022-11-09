Voters make voting a top priority helping bring in election results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the Deaf and Hard of Hearing voting location people lined up outside to cast their ballot.

A last-minute task for those who did not get the chance to vote earlier in the week. Phoebe Trotter said voting was a top priority today.

"I think I am younger than most people who are voting in there today. I hope more people my age take the time to come out and be heard because change can't happen if the same people have been voting for the last 30 years,” she said.

Polling locations closed at 7pm.

Numbers for District 3 candidates, Roland Barrera and Eric Cantu show they have entered a runoff election.

Barrera who has served two terms drew in 4,697 votes while Cantu achieved 5,327.

Cantu tells KZTV he self-funded his campaign and plans to change several things in his district.

"There will be better jobs, better streets, public safety and a better animal shelter. I'm so into animals and I feel that Corpus Christi needs a no kill shelter,” said Cantu.

Barrera spent election day in his office. He said he'll continue what he's doing working for the community "I think some of the biggest issues we need to work on is drainage. Recently FEMA came out with some maps that basically increase everyone’s flood insurance,” he said.

Now in the race for district 5, Gil Hernandez, who has served his community for three terms, won his race by more than 3,000 votes. He his family visited the Nueces County Courthouse late Tuesday night. Hernandez is excited to continue in his position representing District 5.

"This is going to be my third term. So, I’m going to continue doing what I have been doing for the last 4 years and that is work hard, do my homework, get into the details, make good decisions and try and make sure that we're spending taxpayer dollars wisely,” Hernandez said.

