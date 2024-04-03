TROUBLESHOOTERS: All's not well in Austwell

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hurricane Harvey ripped thru the Coastal Bend nearly 7 years ago, but believe it or not, some residents are still recovering from it's destruction. For instance, in the small town of Austwell, along Highway 239 in Refugio County, they are still in the process of removing buildings damaged by Harvey.

But as the Troubleshooters found out, one homeowner in particular doesn't believe her property should be included on that list.

Austwell Mayor Andy Biery says that in just the last couple years, at least 40 structures in Austwell, damaged by Hurricane Harvey, have been demolished. And more are scheduled to be, he adds.

Biery declined our request for an on-camera interview, referring us instead to the law firm representing the city in this case of a property owned by Mary Canales.

She took the Troubleshooters inside and showed us the repairs she's made.

"This is my house. As you can see, there no holes in my home. The floors are solid," Canales said.

"The first question I'm going to ask you," the Troubleshooters said, "is why did you call us?"

"I needed help with what I feel is an injustice and harassment of people that are of lower income that live in trailer homes," she replied.

Canales acknowledged that her home sustained damage from Harvey, but she's been fixing it up, despite the city saying it needs to be vacated and secured.

"This is my bathroom that I remodeled maybe 8 years ago," Canales pointed out when we visited.

In December 2023, the Austwell City Council issued a notice regarding the abatement of the substandard and dangerous structure located at 601 Proctor St. It read in part

"the property to have suffered multiple damaging events, exhibiting wind and exposure damage from a CAT 4 hurricane, and known concealed fire damage. Much of which has been repaired or concealed without permits or inspections, in violation of adopted building standards or local ordinances.

And the council finds that the main structure is a fire hazard and is substandard, dilapidated, or otherwise unfit for human habitation, and is a hazard to the public health, safety, or welfare."

"But everyone has a right the right to live in any type of home that they own," Canales argued. "Whether it be a 2-story home, a brick home, or a mobile home. If it's up to standard. If it's up to code. Absolutely."

"Is 601 proctor up to code ?" Troubleshooters asked Canales if 601 Proctor was up to code and up to standards, she insisted yes, it was.

There is copious paperwork exchanged between Canales, the city of Austwell, her former attorney, the city's attorney, and the inspection reports on the house. It gives you the idea of the tug-of-war or sorts that's existed between both sides.

Canales is supported in her efforts by Molly Grace Garcia, a friend and a former mayor of Austwell. They both believe there could be an underlying issue here from when Canales was mayor.

"Trying to intimidate, harass, and get me to back down, or say I'll make sure you spend every last penny you have," Canales said. "Ha ha. That's what I think. Just because in your opinion, you made him abide by the rules when he was building his home ? Yes sir."

There is an interesting twist to this story. Mary Canales is running for mayor of Austwell against Andy Biery in May.

We'll be sure to let you know what happens next.