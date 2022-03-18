The sounds of jazz music returns to Corpus Christi for the 60th annual Jazz Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Jazz Festival is happening right here at Heritage Park. After 2 years of cancellations one musician said he’s excited he is to be back and play this year.

"That’s the only time my family gets to see my cousins, wife, family friends and I play together,” said musician, Manuel Chapa jr.

It’s been more than two years since Manny Chapas band, Papa Chapa Jazz quintet has played for a larger, public crowd. Saturday, he said he's ready to put on a great show.

There will be three stages at this year's jazz fest and all types of jazz. Ranging from traditional jazz to contemporary jazz, jazz fusion rock. Just to name a few.

"I have met people who come every year from Japan and another couple who does from Germany. I hope they come here this year because we are in the off season right now," said Chapa

Texas Jazz Fest is normally scheduled to happen the third week of October and it goes on for three days but this year it’s different.

The Vice President of the Jazz Festival Society , Kathy Reyes has been organizing this event with the help of volunteers.

"We decided to have a mini one for the people, you know.”

Reyes said 30 plus bands will be taking the stage during the two day festival, most of them are new, up and coming artists.

"We do on Sundays, bring in the high schools. The jazz bands to come out,” she said.

Entry to Jazz Fest is free to the public and kicks off at 5:30pm today. Park and Rides are available.

To view the full schedule, click here.