The Department of Public Safety troopers increase presence on U.S. Highway 181

CORPSU CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Highway 181 brings a huge amount of traffic through Portland on a daily basis. Law enforcement is keeping an eye on all that traffic.

Commuters sure have noticed. Here’s what they said.

"You take your life in your hands and having that presence there helps secure your safety,” Portland resident Shirley Sorsby said.

Sorsby and her friend Lisa McArthur live in Portland, but they often go over the bridge.

"I was on the bridge the day of the wrong way driver when that accident happened and two people got killed. It makes you aware of the dangers we face,” Sorsby said.

Over a year ago, KRIS 6 News began investigating fatal accidents on the Harbor Bridge, and that investigation revealed at least eight people had died due to wrong-way drivers.

That investigation prompting big changes, one of which includes this increased trooper presence.

"I’m also aware there have been other wrong way drivers over the years although they might not have killed anyone,” Sorsby said.

To Sorsby and her friend Lisa, the increased speed enforcement along U.S. 181 makes them feel better.

"I do feel safer when I go across the bridge back and forth,” McArthur said.

While some are feeling safer, others said they don’t want to be taken advantage of.

"It seems to me they'll find any reason to pull you over. Sometimes there isn't a reason, and they'll make it up,” Portland resident Jose Lopez said.

"Any time you turn a corner they're pulling somebody over and it seems a bit excessive at this point,” Portland resident Joe Zamora said.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Sergeant Rob Mallory reminded everyone that DPS has a mission to keep wrong way drivers off the Harbor Bridge.

"We've issued over 10,000 citations and approximately about 2,025 of those have been for speed which is usually an excess of 10% over the posted speed,” Mallory said.

The Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to be aware of the change in speed limits and to obey all traffic laws. It’ll help you avoid getting a citation and it’ll keep those around you safe while on the road.