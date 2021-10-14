Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 tuition reimbursement program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 have announced a new tuition reimbursement program for its team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

In a release, the company said any team member working 30 hours or more weekly who qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement at an accredited university when a C-grade-point-average is maintained.

The announcement comes as Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 is hosting a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. All Corpus Christi locations are hiring both full and part-time positions.

To reserve an interview time, you can register online in advance by clicking here.

