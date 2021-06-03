Watch
Texas push to close shelters for migrant kids alarms groups

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, in Donna, Texas. A move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to shutter dozens of shelters housing about 4,000 migrant children is threatening to disrupt a national program offering care for minors who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday, June 2 2021, that it didn't intend to close any facilities but that it was "assessing" the Republican governor's late Tuesday disaster declaration. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jun 03, 2021
(AP News) - A move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to shutter dozens of shelters housing about 4,000 migrant children is threatening to disrupt a national program offering care for minors who cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that it didn't intend to close any facilities but that it was “assessing” the Republican governor’s late Tuesday disaster declaration.

The proclamation directs a state agency to deny new licenses for child care facilities sheltering migrant children or discontinue them within 90 days.

The department funds 56 shelters in Texas, out of about 200 licensed shelters in the U.S.

