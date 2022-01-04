Texas No. 1 for one-way moves into the state, U-Haul says

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the growth of people moving to the great state.

According to U-Haul, Texas was their No. 1 Growth State for 2021, narrowly beating Florida. U-Haul's Growth States are calculated by the company's data that tracks the number of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a year.

Their data shows that some of Texas' biggest gains occurred in the suburbs around the DFW Metroplex.

“The Texas economy is growing fast,” stated Kristina Ramos in a release, U-Haul Company of South Austin president. “With a strong job market and low cost of living, it’s a no brainer. Texas doesn’t have an income tax, so families get more for their money.”

Texas was followed by Florida at No. 2, with Tennessee ranking third, South Carolina fourth and Arizona fifth among the top growth states.

U-Haul's data shows California ranking at 50th and Illinois at 49th for the second consecutive year, indicating that they witnessed the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.