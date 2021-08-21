Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's COVID claim denounced as racist

items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this July 9, 2021, file photo, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks during opening general session of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. Lt. Gov. Patrick blamed rising hospitalization and death rates from COVID-19 on unvaccinated Black people, and his comments were quickly denounced as racist. Patrick made the comments Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, night on a Fox News segment. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Dan Patrick
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 16:39:58-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ lieutenant governor is blaming unvaccinated Black people for rising COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates.

His comments were quickly denounced as racist. Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made the comments Thursday night on a Fox News segment. Patrick said the biggest group in most states that are not vaccinated is African Americans. Patrick did not change course Friday, insisting he had used state data in his assertions.

But statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services don’t back that. Black people make up about 12% of Texas residents and account for about 15% of total COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education