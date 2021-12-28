Study: Texas ranks 5th in the nation for the highest amount of drunk drivers

Drunk driving continues to be a major problem here in the state of Texas. According to a new study published by a driver's education company called Zutobi, Texas ranks 5th in the nation for the highest amount of drunk drivers.

North Dakota was listed first, followed by Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota.

Zutobi

According to the study, here in Texas 37% of all road fatalities are a result of drunk driving. That's compared to 28% for the rest of the country.

To see the full findings from the study, click HERE.