Silver Alert: Harris County Constables looking for 78-year-old from Humble

Texas Department of Public Safety
Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:47:56-05

HUMBLE, Texas — Harris County constables are searching for 78-year-old Gene Collums, who was last seen around 10 a.m. in Humble, Texas.

Collums is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is described as a white male, 6 ft, 170 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Raiders ball cap, red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it is believed Collums' disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information on this missing senior, you are asked to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

