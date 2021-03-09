Report: Tesla constructing secret mega-battery for Texas power grid

After February’s mass power outage left millions of Texans without power for days during a winter storm, many politicians and citizens have questioned the integrity of Texas’ lone power grid.

According to a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk and his Tesla company are getting into the Texas power market.

The report says that a “Tesla subsidiary registered as Gambit Energy Storage LLC is quietly building a more than 100 megawatt energy storage project” and that a battery of this size could power 20,000 homes on a hot Texas summer day.

The battery is reportedly being built near Houston in Angleton, Texas, and “the battery-storage system being built by Tesla’s Gambit subsidiary is registered with ERCOT and sits adjacent to a Texas-New Mexico Power substation.”

Bloomberg says that Warren Lasher, ERCOT’s senior director of system planning, said the project has a proposed commercial operation date of June 1.