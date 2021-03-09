Menu

Report: Tesla constructing secret mega-battery for Texas power grid

Ben Margot/AP
Storm clouds roll over the Tesla plant Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support as well as critics on social media. Among supporters was President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday tweeted that Tesla’s San Francisco Bay Area factory should be allowed to open despite health department orders to stay closed except for basic operations. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 11:08:33-05

After February’s mass power outage left millions of Texans without power for days during a winter storm, many politicians and citizens have questioned the integrity of Texas’ lone power grid.

According to a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk and his Tesla company are getting into the Texas power market.

The report says that a “Tesla subsidiary registered as Gambit Energy Storage LLC is quietly building a more than 100 megawatt energy storage project” and that a battery of this size could power 20,000 homes on a hot Texas summer day.

The battery is reportedly being built near Houston in Angleton, Texas, and “the battery-storage system being built by Tesla’s Gambit subsidiary is registered with ERCOT and sits adjacent to a Texas-New Mexico Power substation.”

Bloomberg says that Warren Lasher, ERCOT’s senior director of system planning, said the project has a proposed commercial operation date of June 1.

