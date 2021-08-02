Rent and mortgage assistance programs available for Texans

Texans facing eviction have a little more time to get their rent or mortgage together.

The CDC’S eviction moratorium expired Saturday, July 31 but state and local programs are still available. The deadline for the state's eviction diversion program was extended to Oct 1, helping tenants stay in their homes and provides landlords an alternative to eviction.

Emily Shafer Northrup, Business Manager for Salvation Army Coastal Bend, said there is money available for families struggling financially due to COVID-19.

“We have helped approximately 150 families in Nueces County, with rent, utility, mortgage assistance,” said Northrup.

Northrup said the assistance program for renters and for mortgage holders do have their differences. Mortgage holders have a higher eligibility limit, renters will need a notice to vacate in order to qualify.

“Most importantly though, mortgage holders cannot be in forbearance or in foreclosure to qualify for the program,” said Northrup.

For those seeking utility assistance Northrup said they require a bill that shows a past due balance. At this point, Northrup said the programs assist with up to 3 months of past due balances on mortgage, rental, or utility payments.

Northrup said, “we have the ability to pay one month forward which should give most homeowners or renters the opportunity to sort their finances and get their feet under them.”

The Salvation Army Coastal Bend is happy to refer families to partnering agencies with similar programs

“We can make referrals to Corpus Christi’s emergency rentals assistance program, our friends at Corpus Christi help house, to Nueces County Community Action Agency, Nueces county itself also has funding,” said Northrup.

If you need rent assistance or mortgage assistance through the Salvation Army Coastal Bend click here.

