CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
A sobriety checkpoint will happen this weekend at Padre Island National Seashore. These checkpoints are unconstitutional in Texas, but because the land is owned by the federal government they say it is legal. Do you think sobriety checkpoints should be legal in Texas?
— KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) May 28, 2021
POLL: Should Texas legalize sobriety checkpoints?
Vote in our Twitter poll
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:13:46-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.