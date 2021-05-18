Watch
NewsState News

Actions

POLL: Should Texas end pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits?

Vote in our Twitter poll
items.[0].image.alt
Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Abbott suspends elective surgery in 105 more Texas counties
Posted at 8:50 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 09:50:47-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education