National Study: H-E-B named No. 1 for best online grocery experience

We as Texans all know that H-E-B is the best grocery store around, but according to a new national study, they also provide the best online grocery experience.

A study from global research firm, Ipsos, released their latest E-Commerce Experience Report which ranks nationwide brands on their fulfillment of online orders for pickup; and H-E-B topped their list.

The research firm’s study focused on feedback from 2,000 consumers across 14 grocery chains. Ipsos measured online experiences using five key indicators:

User experiences of brands’ online and/or mobile ordering platforms

Accuracy of orders and standards of product quality

How wait times were impacted by order volumes

Whether pickup instructions were followed by associates

Availability of menu items and inclusion in online orders

According to the results provided by the research company, H-E-B “Leads among all grocery stores largely due to in-stock availability, ability to schedule pickup times, and good instructions on order pickup. Perfect accuracy, no fees or minimums, and excellent communication help them lead the category. “

Since May 2021, H-E-B has offered free Curbside pick-up for orders over $35 in more than 250 stores across the state. Customers can place their H-E-B Curbside order through the company’s My H-E-B mobile app or online at heb.com.

Publix came second to H-E-B in the e-commerce report, while Aldi came in third.