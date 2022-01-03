Watch
NewsState News

Actions

National Park Service announces five entrance fee-free days for 2022

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Padre Island National Seashore facilities will be closed for Easter weekend
PINS
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 16:26:44-05

The National Park Service has announced five entrance fee-free days for 2022.

The entrance fee-free days are a way for the National Parks Service to encourage visitation to some of the best parks in the country and make them accessible to everyone.

According to the park service, national parks have something for everyone.

"Recreational experiences can range from a relaxing picnic to a thrilling white-water adventure and everything in between, including walking, camping, fishing, stargazing, swimming and paddling. Demonstrations and programs at cultural sites connect us with traditions from the past. Notable people and their contributions to society are remembered at historical sites. Chances to view wildlife in their natural habitats and see geological wonders provide lasting memories."

The following days will be admission-free in 2022:

National Parks in Texas include:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education