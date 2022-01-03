National Park Service announces five entrance fee-free days for 2022

The National Park Service has announced five entrance fee-free days for 2022.
The entrance fee-free days are a way for the National Parks Service to encourage visitation to some of the best parks in the country and make them accessible to everyone.
According to the park service, national parks have something for everyone.
"Recreational experiences can range from a relaxing picnic to a thrilling white-water adventure and everything in between, including walking, camping, fishing, stargazing, swimming and paddling. Demonstrations and programs at cultural sites connect us with traditions from the past. Notable people and their contributions to society are remembered at historical sites. Chances to view wildlife in their natural habitats and see geological wonders provide lasting memories."
The following days will be admission-free in 2022:
- Monday, January 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Saturday, April 16 – First Day of National Park Week
- Thursday, August 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Saturday, September 24 – National Public Lands Day
- Friday, November 11 – Veterans Day
National Parks in Texas include:
- Padre Island National Seashore (Corpus Christi)
- Waco Mammoth National Monument (Waco)
- San Antonio Missions National Historical Park (San Antonio)
- Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River (Southwest Texas)
- Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park (Brownsville)
- Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park (Johnson City)
- Lake Meredith National Recreation Area (Fritch)
- Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument (Fritch)
- Guadalupe Mountains National Historical Park (Salt Flat)
- Fort Davis National Historical Site (Fort Davis)
- El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro (New Mexico/Texas border)
- El Camino Real de los Tejas (Across Texas/Louisiana)
- Chamizal National Memorial (El Paso)
- Big Thicket National Preserve (Beaumont)
- Big Bend National Park (Big Bend)
- Amistad National Recreation Area (Del Rio)