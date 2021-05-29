Watch
Multiple people rescued from stopped Six Flags roller coaster in Texas

NBC Newschannel
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 19:17:51-04

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — (NBC NEWS) Multiple people were rescued from a stopped roller coaster at the Six Flags Fiesta Texas amusement park in San Antonio on Saturday, authorities said.

The Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride about 11:54 a.m. CT, park spokesman Jeff Filicko said.

"Twenty guests are secured in an upright position with water available," he said.

Filicko later said all riders had been safely escorted from the ride.

"The safety of our guests is our highest priority," he said, "and the ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection."

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
