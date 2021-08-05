LIST: Here's what to expect this tax-free weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tax-free weekend is here once again, which means you get to stock up and save on items you need for you and your family right before school starts.
Qualifying items tend to include shoes, clothes, backpacks, and school supplies. Masks will also be tax-free this year.
A full list of tax-free items from the Texas Comptroller can be found below. The items that qualify for tax exemption must be priced under $100.
School Supplies
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Kits*
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
Backpacks
The exemption includes regular backpacks, backpacks with wheels and messenger bags.
Face Masks
Cloth and disposable fabric face masks meet the definition of an article of clothing and are exempt.
Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories
- Adult diapers
- Aprons
- Athletic Socks
- Baby bibs
- Baby clothes
- Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)
- Baseball caps
- Baseball Jerseys
- Belts with attached buckles
- Blouses
- Boots (general purpose)
- Cowboy and hiking boots
- Bow ties
- Bowling shirts
- Bras
- Camp Clothes
- Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)
- Chef uniforms
- Children’s novelty costumes
- Coats and wraps
- Coveralls
- Dresses
- Cold weather
- Employee uniforms
- Fishing caps and vests
- Football jerseys
- Leather
- General Gloves
- Golf caps
- Golf dresses
- Golf jackets and windbreakers
- Golf shirts
- Golf skirts
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats
- Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts
- Hosiery, including support hosiery
- Hunting vests
- Jackets
- Jeans
- Jogging apparel
- Knitted caps or hats
- Leg warmers
- Leotards and tights
- Neckwear and ties
- Nightgowns and nightshirts
- Painter pants
- Pajamas
- Pants
- Panty hose
- Rain hats
- Robes
- Scarves
- Religious clothing
- Shawls and wraps
- Shorts
- Skirts
- Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas
- Slippers
- Slips
- Soccer socks
- Socks
- Suits, slacks, and jackets
- Support hosiery
- Suspenders
- Sweatshirts
- Sweat suits
- Sweaters
- Swimsuits
- Tennis dresses
- Tennis shorts
- Tennis shoes
- Tennis skirts
- Ties (neckties - all)
- Tights
- Trousers
- Underclothes
- Underpants
- Undershirts
- Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)
- Veils
- Vests (generally)
- Work clothes
- Work uniforms
- Workout clothes
Shoes
- Boat
- Cross trainers
- Dress
- Flip-flops (rubber thongs)
- Jellies
- Running (without cleats)
- Safety (suitable for everyday use)
- Sandals
- Slippers
- Sneakers and tennis
- Tennis
- Walking