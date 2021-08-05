LIST: Here's what to expect this tax-free weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tax-free weekend is here once again, which means you get to stock up and save on items you need for you and your family right before school starts.

Qualifying items tend to include shoes, clothes, backpacks, and school supplies. Masks will also be tax-free this year.

A full list of tax-free items from the Texas Comptroller can be found below. The items that qualify for tax exemption must be priced under $100.

School Supplies

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits*

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Backpacks

The exemption includes regular backpacks, backpacks with wheels and messenger bags.

Face Masks

Cloth and disposable fabric face masks meet the definition of an article of clothing and are exempt.

Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories

Adult diapers

Aprons

Athletic Socks

Baby bibs

Baby clothes

Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)

Baseball caps

Baseball Jerseys

Belts with attached buckles

Blouses

Boots (general purpose)

Cowboy and hiking boots

Bow ties

Bowling shirts

Bras

Camp Clothes

Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)

Chef uniforms

Children’s novelty costumes

Coats and wraps

Coveralls

Dresses

Cold weather

Employee uniforms

Fishing caps and vests

Football jerseys

Leather

General Gloves

Golf caps

Golf dresses

Golf jackets and windbreakers

Golf shirts

Golf skirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats

Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts

Hosiery, including support hosiery

Hunting vests

Jackets

Jeans

Jogging apparel

Knitted caps or hats

Leg warmers

Leotards and tights

Neckwear and ties

Nightgowns and nightshirts

Painter pants

Pajamas

Pants

Panty hose

Rain hats

Robes

Scarves

Religious clothing

Shawls and wraps

Shorts

Skirts

Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas

Slippers

Slips

Soccer socks

Socks

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Support hosiery

Suspenders

Sweatshirts

Sweat suits

Sweaters

Swimsuits

Tennis dresses

Tennis shorts

Tennis shoes

Tennis skirts

Ties (neckties - all)

Tights

Trousers

Underclothes

Underpants

Undershirts

Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)

Veils

Vests (generally)

Work clothes

Work uniforms

Workout clothes

Shoes