James Avery opens store inside Houston area H-E-B

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — H-E-B is turning into a one-stop-shop for some lucky Texans as James Avery opens up its artesian sterling silver jewelry shop inside a League City H-E-B.

Just southeast of downtown Houston, the newly opened jewelry store inside the Texas grocery favorite will feature all your favorite features including complimentary cleaning and polishing, charm attachments, personal engraving, and online order pick-up.

While the jeweler is currently not available at any Coastal Bend H-E-B locations, a road trip may be in order to see the offerings of these two Texas favorites.



Two Texas favorites are now under one roof in League City - so you can pick up avocados and a taco charm in one spot! 🥑🌮 Our space in @heb opened today offering classic designs, new releases, charm soldering and jewelry cleaning. Get store details at https://t.co/pRHIUxDuFc. pic.twitter.com/d2zblzJgp9 — James Avery Artisan Jewelry (@jamesavery) September 15, 2021

On Saturday September 18 and 25, James Avery will be having an hourly drawing for a gift card giveaway available to the first 250 customers. There will be twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards available for each of the Saturdays.

