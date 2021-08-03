H-E-B Pharmacy named first in customer satisfaction among supermarket pharmacies

H-E-B has another trophy to add to its collection.

The grocery chain's pharmacy received a top rank from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction among brick-and-mortar supermarket pharmacies.

“This award illustrates a true team effort of H-E-B Pharmacy Partners working together to achieve our Bold Promise of building the greatest retailing company,” said Craig Norman, R.Ph., H-E-B Senior Vice President, Pharmacy. “This recognition is a direct result of everyone’s hard work, leadership and dedication to the health and wellness of our customers.”

H-E-B has about 290 pharmacy locations in Texas.

The pharmacy's official J.D. power ranking is 896, followed by Wegmans with 892, and Stop & Shop with 885.

The U.S. Pharmacy study, now in its 13th year, is based on responses from 12,646 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription during the three months prior to the survey period of September 2020 through May 2021.

The survey asked real customers about the following topics:

Experience with pharmacist and non-pharmacist staff

Pharmacy location and environment

Shopping behavior, cross-purchasing, and purchase experience

Impact of new service models on satisfaction

Experience with prescription ordering and pick-up/delivery in retail, as well as ordering via mail

Loyalty and purchase behavior dynamics, including integrated delivery systems

Out-of-pocket price sensitivity and perceived value of prescription drugs

Demographics, disease state, and customer profiles

“It was not long ago that the major pharmacy chains, healthcare providers, health plans and consumers were all asking themselves whether or not people would ever feel comfortable receiving treatment in a retail setting,” said James Beem, managing director of healthcare intelligence at J.D. Power. “While we have been seeing consumer satisfaction with retail health services grow steadily, this year marks a significant turning point in which most customers are now using these services. The fact that this happened during a pandemic should send a clear signal that retail pharmacies are transforming health and wellness services in America.”

Read the full study here.

J.D. Power, based out of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, touts being the global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics.

