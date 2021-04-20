H-E-B encouraging Texans to recycle; giving away 200,000 reusable bags on Earth Day

H-E-B is encouraging all Texans to recycle, and is making it easier than ever thanks to their partnership with the How2Recycle program.

The program brings a no-hassle labeling system that lets customers know if a product’s packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and how to prepare the material for recycling. H-E-B says hundreds of their branded products already have the labels, including Hill Country Fare, H-E-B Select Ingredients, H-E-B Organics, and Central Market. They say more products will receive the new labels throughout the year.

In addition to the already $13 million the company has contributed to environmental organizations since 2012, this year for Earth Day on April 22, H-E-B will be giving away 200,000 reusable bags to customers across Texas. Just head to your local H-E-B beginning at 1 p.m. to get your complimentary Earth Day bag while supplies last.

For more information on what H-E-B is doing to create a more sustainable Texas, click here.

