Gov. Abbott declares disaster for 17 Texas counties

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 17 counties in Southeast Texas due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

"Texans throughout the Gulf Coast should prepare now for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to bring severe rain and flooding to these communities," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas is working closely with officials on the ground to provide the resources and support needed to keep our communities safe, but it is up to all Texans in the path of this storm to take precautions, heed the guidance of officials, and remain vigilant as this severe weather moves through Texas."

These counties are included in the order:

Aransas

Brazoria

Calhoun

Chambers

Galveston

Harris

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Matagorda

Montgomery

Newton

Nueces

Orange

Refugio

San Patricio

Victoria

Read the full order here.

DISASTER Tropical Storm Nicholas FINAL 09.13.21 by Ryan Garza on Scribd