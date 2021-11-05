Entry to Texas State Parks is free on Nov. 14

In honor of Veteran's Day, all Texas State Parks are offering free admission on Nov. 14.

“The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country’s military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Their commitment to service undoubtedly inspires us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans.”

Those who wish to take advantage of the waived entrance fees are encouraged to reserve their day passes in advance because the parks are expected to be busy.

Day passes can be reserved online though the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or by calling (512) 389-8900.

You can help support the Veterans Commission's Veterans Assistance Fund when you buy a hunting and fishing license by adding a $1, $5, $10 or $20 donations.

"Donations to the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions that assist veterans and their families at the community level throughout Texas," says a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife.