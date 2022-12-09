Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a release from the Office of the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott announced Friday that more than $341.4 million will be provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

It will be for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the month of December.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the extension of the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

"Thanks to SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, Texans across the state continue to have access to nutritious food," Abbott stated in the release. "By extending SNAP benefits for the month of December, we're ensuring that every family is able to stay healthy and take care of their loved ones during this holiday season."

Each SNAP household will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments and it should appear in accounts by Dec. 31.

“We’re thankful to have an opportunity to help Texans provide for their families throughout the holidays,” added Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner.

To apply for the benefits click here or use the Texas Benefits mobile app.