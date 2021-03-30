Menu

Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Elon Musk announces $30M donation to RGV county; asks people to move to Starbase

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Raoux/AP
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Elon Musk
Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 18:04:50-04

STARBASE, Texas — Elon Musk announced a $30 million donation to one county in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Musk posted his announcement on Twitter, saying he will be donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the city of Brownsville to help revitalize its downtown.

Along with his donation announcement, Musk also tweeted that he wants more people to move to Starbase in the Brownsville-South Padre Island region. He has positions available for SpaceX engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel, and expects Starbase to grow by a few thousand in the next few years.

SpaceX's 'Starbase' is one of Musk's four SpaceX launch sites. It's been home to six launches so far, with the first rocket launched in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education