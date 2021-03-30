Elon Musk announces $30M donation to RGV county; asks people to move to Starbase

STARBASE, Texas — Elon Musk announced a $30 million donation to one county in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.
Musk posted his announcement on Twitter, saying he will be donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the city of Brownsville to help revitalize its downtown.
Along with his donation announcement, Musk also tweeted that he wants more people to move to Starbase in the Brownsville-South Padre Island region. He has positions available for SpaceX engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel, and expects Starbase to grow by a few thousand in the next few years.
SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly.
SpaceX's 'Starbase' is one of Musk's four SpaceX launch sites. It's been home to six launches so far, with the first rocket launched in 2019.