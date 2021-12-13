Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay relocates restaurant headquarters to Texas

IRVING, Texas — According to the Dallas Morning News, Hell's Kitchen's Chef Gordon Ramsay has relocated his North American restaurant headquarters from California to Texas. The move brings a new group of business-people and chef's working to expand Ramsay's restaurants across North America.

The headquarters was moved to Las Colinas, a 12,000-acre master-planned business and residential community in Irving, Texas.

According to lascolinas.org, Ramsey's North American restaurant headquarters joins several other highly-regarded firms with offices in Las Colinas, including: Verizon, Citigroup, AT&T, Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, CVS Health, Humana, Neiman Marcus, Sprint, Abbott Laboratories, Gartner, The Kroger Company, McDonald’s, the Boy Scouts of America, the College Football Playoff, and the Big XII Conference.

In the next five years, CEO Norman Abdallah told the Dallas Morning News he’ll oversee the debut of 75 company-owned restaurants, with some anticipated to open in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Abdallah said he and Ramsay were enticed by the tax benefits in Texas. “The cost of living adjustment [from California to Texas] is pretty substantial,” Abdallah also told the Dallas Morning News.

While the Dallas restaurants aren't likely to open until late 2022 or 2023, Abdallah said his focus, for now, is up and down the East Coast and in Chicago.