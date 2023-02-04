Blue Bell drops latest flavor for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day: 'I Heart Cereal'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fruity cereal? Ice cream? BLUE BELL? ALL TOGETHER?

Blue Bell dropped its latest ice cream flavor, "I Heart Cereal," on Thursday, in anticipation of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” Blue Bell general sales manager Carl Breed said in a release on Thursday. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I Heart Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

The release states the new flavor is available in a pint size for a limited time, while supplies last.

The company said they also released another flavor, "Tin Roof," which is made of vanilla ice cream, a chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts, dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.

Tin Roof will be available for a limited time in a half gallon size.

What are you doing still reading? Go get some ice cream!

